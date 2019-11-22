Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tuukka Rask has had plenty of nights to remember on the ice over his career, and Thursday certainly was one of them.

The Boston Bruins beat the Buffalo Sabres 3-2 at TD Garden thanks largely to Rask’s stellar play. He turned away 36 shots, with one stop being an early candidate for save of the year.

Rask revealed what he was thinking when he made that improbable save on Evan Rodrigues’ wide-open opportunity on the power-play, and the netminder’s teammate, Brad Marchand, offered a great take of his own.

“That’s a highlight, save of the year,” Marchand said. “That’s why he’s making the big bucks, and we’ve got him back there to save our butts, so we’re lucky to have him.”

Brad Marchand on Tuukka Rask's save: "That’s what he’s paid for so he better keep doing it” 🤣 pic.twitter.com/QovbfjFyrl — NESN (@NESN) November 22, 2019

The Bruins now will turn their attention to a meeting with the Minnesota Wild on Saturday.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images