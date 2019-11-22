Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins leading score lit the lamp in the first period to tie things up against the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday.

After going down early on a Rasmus Ristolainen goal, Brad Marchand helped get the team on the board to notch up the score at 1-1 at 13:52 into the period. This marks Marchand’s 14th goal on the season and 36th point overall.

For more on the 31-year-old’s early goal, check out the “Amica Coverage Cam” video above, presented by Amica Mutual Insurance.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images