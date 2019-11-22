The Boston Bruins leading score lit the lamp in the first period to tie things up against the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday.
After going down early on a Rasmus Ristolainen goal, Brad Marchand helped get the team on the board to notch up the score at 1-1 at 13:52 into the period. This marks Marchand’s 14th goal on the season and 36th point overall.
Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images