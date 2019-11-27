Brad Marchand has had an impeccable career for the Bruins.

The left winger has been impressive so far this season for Boston and continued to amaze Tuesday night as he notched his 17th goal of the season. This goal wasn’t just important because it extended the Bruins’ lead over the Montreal Canadiens, but it also was Marchand’s 600th career point.

He becomes just the 11th player to reach the feat in team history, and sits just five points behind Terry O’Reilly for 10th on the squad’s all-time list. For more on Marchand, check out the “Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind” video above, presented by Berkshire Bank.

Thumbnail photo via Jean-Yves Ahern/USA TODAY Sports Images