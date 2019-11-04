Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Brad Marchand has been on fire to begin the 2019-20 season.

The Bruins winger was held pointless in Boston’s opening game against the Dallas Stars on Oct. 3, but it’s been a completely different story since then. Marchand has had at least a point in Boston’s last 12 games, including a five-point performance against the New York Rangers on Oct. 27.

He amassed two more points in the Bruins’ 5-2 win over the Ottawa Senators on Saturday night with a goal and assist. But it was Marchand’s assist that put him in with some good company. According to NHL Public Relations, Marchand became the first B’s player to notch an assist in at least 11 straight games since Marc Savard did it during the 2007-08 season.

Brad Marchand became the first @NHLBruins player to record an assist streak of 11+ games since Marc Savard from Nov. 10 – Dec. 6, 2007 (2-17—19 in 12 GP). More #NHLStats: https://t.co/NNz7cMHDPe pic.twitter.com/dySFcAqtQz — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) November 3, 2019

Marchand will look to extend the streak to 12 games when Boston welcomes the Pittsburgh Penguins to TD Garden on Monday night.

