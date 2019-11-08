Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Hornets are projected to be one of the worst teams in the NBA this season, but Charlotte does have one person who has been a positive.

Terry Rozier, who signed a three-year deal with the Hornets in a sign-and-trade that brought Kemba Walker to the Boston Celtics, is second on the team in points, averaging 16.9 per game for the 4-3 Hornets. But if you ask Brad Stevens, it’s no surprise his former player is putting up the numbers he has through the first seven games of the season.

“I mean, he was doing that for us, that’s not a surprise,” he said, per The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach. “When he started for us, it was very similar. Terry’s a really good player. He’s really tough.

“I always say this: He’s a battler,” Stevens added. :He’s always going to fight. I’ve always appreciated Terry.”

Rozier will face his old team Thursday night for the first time when the Celtics take on the Hornets from Spectrum Center.

