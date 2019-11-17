The Boston Bruins roster didn’t look quite the same Saturday night, but they still were able to secure a point.

Boston was without Patrice Bergeron, Jake DeBrusk, Torey Krug, David Backes, Brett Ritchie, Karson Kuhlman and Zach Senyshyn vs. Washington, but seemed poised to secure a win over the Capitals, nonetheless. Things took a turn late, however, as the Bruins surrendered the game-tying goal with under a minute remaining. Neither team could end the game in overtime, but Washington eventually would secure the 3-2 win in a shootout.

Braden Holtby was a strong in net for Washington, stopping 21 shots on the night. For more on the Capitals’ goaltender, check out the “Save of the Game” video above, presented by TD Bank.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images