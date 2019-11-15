Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

There’s no such thing as a “friendly” when Brazil and Argentina meet on the soccer field.

The South American powers will face off Friday at King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in an international exhibition game. This will be the teams’ first meeting since the contentious 2019 CONMEBOL Copa America semifinal, which Brazil won 2-0.

Lionel Messi will return to Argentina’s squad, having completed the two-month ban he had to serve for his foul-mouthed reaction to the last Brazil-Argentina game.

Brazil will be without several stars, including Neymar, Fernandinho and Ederson.

Here’s how to watch Brazil-Argentina.

When: Friday, Nov. 15, at Noon ET

TV: beIN SPORTS; beIN SPORTS en Espanol

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial

Thumbnail photo via Tim Groothuis/Witters Sport/USA TODAY Sports Images