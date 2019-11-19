Can South Korea pull off an upset 20 years in the making?
South Korea will face Brazil on Tuesday at Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, U.A.E., in an international exhibition soccer team. The Asian and South American powers haven’t met since 2013, and South Korea is hoping to down Brazil for the first time since March 1999.
Brazil will be without superstar forward Neymar and midfield lynchpin Fernandinho. Nevertheless, the five-time world champions will be expected to dispatch the Koreans without much fuss.
Here’s how to watch Brazil-South Korea:
When: Tuesday, Nov. 19, at 8:30 a.m. ET
TV: beIN SPORTS; beIN SPORTS en Espanol
Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial
Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images