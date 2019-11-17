Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A battle between a team that remains in the playoff hunt and one that is looking to the future is set to take place Sunday.

The Denver Broncos and Minnesota Vikings are set to go head-to-head in an out-of-conference matchup. The Broncos are coming off a bye, but a week earlier they captured a win over the Cleveland Browns to improve to 3-6 on the season.

Week 10’s “Sunday Night Football” game saw the Vikings get a huge win over the Dallas Cowboys, 28-24, to move to 7-3 on the season and just one game behind their division rival Green Bay Packers.

The NFL’s leading rusher, Dalvin Cook, will look to cut up the Broncos this Sunday and help his team continue their playoff march.

Here’s how to watch Broncos vs Vikings online:

When: Sunday, Nov. 17, at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access

Thumbnail photo via Brace Hemmelgarn/USA TODAY Sports Images