The Browns played the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, but that didn’t stop Cleveland fans from reliving the Myles Garrett-Mason Rudolph brawl.

Garrett, as you probably know by now, received an indefinite suspension for swinging Rudolph’s helmet and smashing him over the head. The defensive end appealed, stating Rudolph used a racial slur which caused him to act the way he did. The NFL said it found “no such evidence” of this happening and upheld Garrett’s suspension.

The scuffle still is fresh in the minds of Browns fans, as showcased by what was going on while fans tailgated. Someone brought a Rudolph piñata and had fans hit it with a helmet.

Check it out:

Browns fans are swinging at a Mason Rudolph piñata with a Steelers helmet. (via @clevelanddotcom)pic.twitter.com/3qRqij3Nys — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 24, 2019

Whatever helps make the loss of Garrett easier, right?

Cleveland rolled through Miami on Sunday by a score 41-24 to move to 5-6.

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images