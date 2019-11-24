What a game.

The Boston Bruins played from behind for the majority of the night Saturday and still came away with a 5-4 win in overtime. With under two minutes remaining in the final period against the Minnesota Wild, David Krejci came through in the clutch netting two goals to tie the game and force overtime before defenseman Torey Krug scored the game-winner in overtime.

Tuukka Rask was solid in net in a surprise start Saturday. It appeared that Jaroslav Halak would be between the pipes, but things changed when the goaltender showed up sick, and Rask took the spot and stopped 32 shots on the night.

After the game, Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy praised the squad for their comeback effort. To hear what he had to say, check out the video above from “Bruins Overtime Live,” presented by Ace Ticket.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images