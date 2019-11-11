Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

After two lackluster periods, the Boston Bruins looked like a completely different team in the third Sunday night.

Boston entered the third period down 2-0 against the Philadelphia Flyers, and was able to come all the way back to tie the game and force overtime before the team eventually fell in a shootout.

Danton Heinen got the B’s on the board 5:59 into the final period, then Brad Marchand notched his 11th goal of the season with just under eight minutes remaining to even the score.

After the game, Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy spoke about how the team’s spacing in the third period helped lead to the turnaround. To hear what he had to say, check out the video above from “Bruins Overtime Live,” presented by Ace Ticket.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images