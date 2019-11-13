Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tuesday night was tough for the Boston Bruins.

The Bruins entered their contest with the Florida Panthers riding a three-game losing streak and seemed poised to get back in the win column with a four-goal lead heading into the final period. Things didn’t go their way, and Florida potted four unanswered goals to force overtime where they eventually would win in a shootout.

After the game, Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy talked about what went wrong in the third period. To hear what he had to say, check out the video above from “Bruins Overtime Live,” presented by Ace Ticket.

