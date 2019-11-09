Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After a great start to the 2019-20 season, the Boston Bruins have hit a rough patch over the last two games.

Boston dropped its second-straight game in regulation for the first time this season Friday night against the Detroit Red Wings with a 4-2 loss. The Bruins were able to get on the board first with David Krejci scoring a mere 1:09 into the first period, but were unable to get much going after that.

After the game, head coach Bruce Cassidy had a lot to say about the team’s offensive play. To hear what he had to say, check out the video above from “Bruins Overtime Live,” presented by Ace Ticket.

Thumbnail photo via Rick Osentoski/USA TODAY Sports Images