Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Bruins’ 2019-20 season is off to a hot start, with 17 tallies in Boston’s win column after just 25 games.

But if you ask head coach Bruce Cassidy, there’s still work to be done, no matter how successful the first quarter of the season has been for the B’s.

To hear what Cassidy had to say, check out the video above from “Bruins Overtime Live,” presented by Ace Ticket.

Thumbnail photo via Jean-Yves Ahern/USA TODAY Sports Images