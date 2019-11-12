Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Bruce Cassidy has had his say on one of hockey’s hottest issues of the moment.

The Boston Bruins coach addressed Don Cherry’s firing from Sportsnet Tuesday, telling reporters he disagrees with the longtime commentator’s divisive comments. Cherry’s 38-year tenure with Sportsnet ended Monday, two days after he criticized immigrants for not wearing poppies in recognition of Canada’s veterans on Remembrance Day.

Cassidy acknowledged Cherry’s contributions to hockey and the Bruins but insisted his views contrast with those of the 85-year-old.

“Hockey versus politics, I try to stay away from that,” Cassidy said at a press conference ahead of Boston’s game against the Florida Panthers. “I don’t agree with what he said. I love the fact he was a great coach for the Bruins years ago, loved the way the team played. But that’s just not the way I think.”

Bruins HC Bruce Cassidy reacts to Don Cherry's comments during Hockey Night In Canada this past weekend. https://t.co/VwAAJSMM6T pic.twitter.com/yVFhSUVji7 — NESN (@NESN) November 12, 2019

Cherry has received some criticism for his outspoken views, but his “Coach’s Corner” segment remained a staple of the “Hockey Night in Canada” broadcasts for years.

Thumbnail photo via Matt Kartozian/USA TODAY Sports Images