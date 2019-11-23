Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Bruins are on a roll this season despite being down a plethora of players. But it appears Boston will be getting back a crucial part to its blueline come Saturday.

Torey Krug has been sidelined with an upper-body injury and was placed on injured reserve Nov. 16. But head coach Bruce Cassidy provided a positive update on the defenseman after Friday’s practice where Krug was with the team in a regular contact practice jersey.

“Trending that way,” Cassidy said per the team. “We’ll make a decision (Saturday). He’s got to check in with the medical staff. He was in a normal jersey today, participated in every part of practice, so that’s a good sign. … I’ll put him at probable, a strong probable.”

#NHLBruins coach Bruce Cassidy speaks following Friday's practice to provide the latest on Torey Krug and the team's other injuries: pic.twitter.com/bB9qOT2TCX — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 22, 2019

Krug tallied 11 points (two goals, nine assists) in 17 games before his injury.

Boston welcomes the Wild to TD Garden for a 7 p.m. ET puck drop.

Thumbnail photo via Billy Hurst/USA TODAY Sports Images