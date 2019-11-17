Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

It was tough ending for the Bruins on Saturday night.

Boston had two different leads throughout the night against the Washington Capitals but were unable to capture two points, eventually falling in a shootout, 3-2.

Although the squad suffered its fourth loss in five games, they played a strong game against one of the best teams in the league despite missing seven players.

After the game, Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy praised the team for their effort throughout the tough contest. To hear what he had to say, check out the video above from “Bruins Overtime Live,” presented by Ace Ticket.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images