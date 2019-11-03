Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Danton Heinen had himself a night Saturday vs. the Senators.

The Boston Bruins forward came up huge in the third period of the squad’s 5-2 win over Ottawa, recording his third goal of the season, while also adding an assist.

After the game, Bruins head coach praised the 24-year-old’s ability to win the puck Saturday and spoke about the type of player he could be if he continues to do so.

To hear what he had to say, check out the video above from “Bruins Overtime Live,” presented by Ace Ticket.

