Patrice Bergeron has missed three straight games while he nurses a lower-body injury, but the Bruins still are rolling despite losing their top-line center for the foreseeable future.

Bruce Cassidy said there was “no timeline” on the injury, but is considered day-to-day. And before Boston’s thrilling overtime victory over the New York Rangers on Black Friday, the head coach shared a bit of an update on Bergeron.

“I believe it’s getting better, but at what rate is it getting better? I don’t know,” he said, per NBC Sports Boston’s Joe Haggerty “I invited him over for (Thanksgiving) and he said ‘no.’”

While we don’t know why Bergeron turned down Cassidy’s invite, it’s certainly reassuring to hear “getting better.” The B’s have done well in his absence, going 3-0-0 including an 8-1 thrashing of the Montreal Canadiens. Cassidy also confirmed the 34-year-old hasn’t skated since Boston’s overtime win over the Minnesota Wild, so it’s likely Bergeron won’t suit up for Sunday’s game against Montreal at TD Garden.

It certainly is not ideal to be without Bergeron long-term, but the B’s still find ways to win and are getting contributions from each member of the lineup.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images