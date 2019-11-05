Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Bruins found themselves down a defenseman in the third period against the Penguins at TD Garden.

Pittsburgh found itself on a shorthanded breakaway with Charlie McAvoy hot on its heels. Jaroslav Halak made the stop to keep the game tied at 4-4, but McAvoy smashed his head off the goal post on the play.

McAvoy remained down in obvious pain as team trainer Don DelNegro tended to the defenseman. He remained down for several minutes before skating down the tunnel with his mask covered in blood.

You can view the play where he was injured here.

McAvoy did not return to the bench for the remainder of Boston’s 6-4 win.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images