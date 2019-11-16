Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After a few tough games, the Boston Bruins looked like the squad that dominated in October on Friday night.

The Bruins entered the matchup with the Toronto Maple Leafs losers of four straight games, but looked like a completely different team at Scotiabank Arena.

Boston jumped out to an early lead over Toronto. They faced adversity throughout the contest, but Boston never backed down and eventually took the win 4-2.

After the game, Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy praised the squad for playing “winning hockey” en route to the win. To hear everything he had to say, check out the video above from “Bruins Overtime Live,” presented by Ace Ticket.

Thumbnail photo via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports Images