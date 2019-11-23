Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It looks like the Boston Bruins will be getting one of their most biggest contributors back.

After missing the last five games due to an upper-body injury, Torey Krug appears to be in line to get back on the ice Saturday as the Minnesota Wild travel to TD Garden.

Prior to the injury, Krug recorded two goals and 11 assists over 17 games played and was a massive piece in the team’s power play. For more on the defenseman, check out the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.