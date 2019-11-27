Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins got their revenge on the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night.

Montreal handed the Bruins one of their mere three losses in regulation Nov. 5, but were unable to replicate the effort at Bell Centre on Tuesday. Boston claimed the contest in resounding fashion, taking down the Canadiens 8-1 to extend their winning streak to four games, and overall point streak to eight.

After the game, Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy applauded the squad for their effort in the lopsided victory. To hear what he had to say, check out the video above from “Bruins Overtime Live,” presented by Ace Ticket.

Thumbnail photo via Jean-Yves Ahern/USA TODAY Sports Images