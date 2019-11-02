Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

David Pastrnak’s 2019-20 season is off to a phenomenal start, to say the least.

The 23-year-old entered Saturday night’s matchup with the Ottawa Senators with a league-leading 12 goals, but things didn’t go so smoothly off the ice earlier this week.

Pastrnak’s Porsche was hit by Mark Sousa, a Bruins fan, in Boston on Friday afternoon. Impressively enough, Sousa still managed to get a picture with the star right winger. He shared the photo, along with a hilarious series of text messages with his father, on Twitter following the incident.

“Sorry about the damage @pastrnak96 insurance check is in the mail,” Sousa tweeted.

The back-and-forth with his father may be the best part of this story, however.

“I got in a crash just now in Boston,” Sousa texted his father.

“How,” he asked?

Sousa replied simply, “I hit David Pastrnak’s Porsche.”

Like any skeptical parent would, Sousa’s dad shot back, “No you didn’t.” He quickly was proven wrong when he received the picture of his son with Pastrnak moments later.

Check out the photo and conversation below:

Sorry about the damage @pastrnak96 insurance check is in the mail pic.twitter.com/nwTSKDx2o2 — Mark Sousa (@SuzNasty2point1) November 1, 2019

Credit to Pastrnak for being a good sport, and credit to Sousa for making the best of a tough situation!

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images