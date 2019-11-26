The Bruins are rolling and continue to find ways to win.

Boston is coming off a 3-0-0 week, including a thrilling comeback win Saturday night against the Minnesota Wild at TD Garden. The B’s also are getting healthier with the return of Torey Krug, who potted the overtime game-winner Saturday. But the Black and Gold were dealt another blow on the injury front with Patrice Bergeron slated to miss at least two games with a lower-body injury.

But Boston, as it has done so many times already this season, will have the “next man up” mentality in order to keep its momentum going heading into a four-game week that features two games against the Bruins’ rival Montreal Canadiens.

Let’s take a look on what’s on tap for the Bruins:

Tuesday, Nov. 26 at Montreal Canadiens, 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Nov. 27 at Ottawa Senators, 7 p.m. ET

Friday, Nov. 29 vs. New York Rangers, 1 p.m. ET

Sunday Dec. 1 vs. Montreal Canadiens, 7 p.m. ET

What You Need To Know

The B’s will be looking for revenge when they travel to Montreal on Tuesday after the Canadiens snapped Boston’s 10-game win streak Nov. 5. The Bruins appeared to go ahead in the third period, but a controversial offsides call wiped out the goal before the Habs potted the game-winning tally just minutes later. But the past is the past and the teams will battle it out for a crucial two points in the Atlantic Division with Montreal eight points behind the first-place B’s. The Canadiens also will be looking to snap a four-game losing streak, while Boston looks to extend its win streak to four.

The Bruins made easy work of the Senators on Nov. 2 in a 5-2 win that featured four different members of the B’s with multiple points. While Ottawa may be seventh in the Atlantic Division, the team has won six of its last eight games heading into its Monday matchup against the Columbus Blue Jackets. The Sens also boast the same number of regulation wins as the Tampa Bay Lightning, Toronto Maple Leafs, Buffalo Sabres and Canadiens as of Monday. So while nobody really expected Ottawa to be this good, it still is making games interesting especially during its recent stretch.

The Rangers, meanwhile, seem to look like a different team each night. They were embarrassed by the Lightning 9-3 on Nov. 14, and have given up at least four goals in their last five games. New York hasn’t played with much intensity this season and it continues to show with each passing game.

Who Bruins Need To Watch Out For

Offense hasn’t been a problem for Montreal this season, as showcased in its loss to the Rangers with five different Habs finding the back of the net. The Canadiens boast just four players who have yet to score this season and have four players with seven goals and three players with six. Brendan Gallagher leads the way with nine, while Tomas Tatar paces his team with 13 helpers. Carey Price also has faced the Bruins more than any other NHL team (46 times) and has a 2.44 goals-against average and .914 save percentage. The goaltender will need to be on his A-game considering Montreal’s defense ranks 20th in the league and Boston has one of the strongest offenses.

Anthony Duclair has made a name for himself for the surprisingly surging Senators. Since moving to the line with Brady Tkachuk and Logan Brown, the 24-year-old has tallied six points (four goals, two assists) in his past four games, for a total of 10 on the season heading into Monday’s bout with the Blue Jackets.

Artemi Panarin has points in four of the Rangers’ last five games, including a two-point performance against the Lightning. He’s on pace for a career-high in points. But the team as a whole ranks 30th in goals (3.57) and its defense continues to be a big issue, which is not good news for New York with Boston’s offense.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images