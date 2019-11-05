The Bruins appear to be the team to beat in the NHL, compiling a 11-1-2 record through Boston’s first 14 games of the season.

Boston is showing no signs of slowing down, as showcased by David Pastrnak’s 14 league-leading goals and Brad Marchand’s 28 team-leading points. Those stats, coupled with Patrice Bergeron’s 15 points (seven goals, eight assists), have helped the B’s top line continue to be one of the deadliest in the NHL.

After wins against the San Jose Sharks, Ottawa Senators and Pittsburgh Penguins, the Black and Gold now shift their focus to a busy three-game week, including a matchup against their rival Montreal Canadiens.

Let’s take a look at what’s on deck for the Bruins.

Tuesday, Nov. 5 at Montreal Canadiens, 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday, Nov. 8 at Detroit Red Wings, 7:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, Nov. 10 vs. Philadelphia Flyers, 7 p.m. ET

What You Need To Know

It’s always a playoff-like atmosphere when the Canadiens and Bruins get together, and Tuesday likely will be no different. Montreal is 7-5-2 to begin the season and eight points behind Boston in the Atlantic Division. Even though we’re just a month into the season, this could prove to be an important game for the Habs, who missed out on the playoffs last year and currently are on pace to finish this season right around where they did in 2017-18. Montreal has won two of its last three games, including a 5-4 win over the Vegas Golden Knights on the second night of a back-to-back. We’ve seen the B’s get physical quite a bit through thus far. And with a scrappy Canadiens team, it’s sure to be a battle of division rivals at Bell Centre.

The Red Wings have looked downright awful this season. They have a 4-11-1 record and have lost six of their last seven games after beginning the year 3-1-0. Detroit’s power play is ranked 25th while its penalty kill is 28th, which certainly won’t bode well for the Red Wings considering the Bruins have the best power play in the NHL.

The Flyers are 6-5-2 through their first 13 games and have split time between Brian Elliott and Carter Hart between the pipes. After Hart’s spectacular debut last season, Philly likely was banking on the young netminder to be their No. 1 starter. But the 21-year-old has struggled in eight games this season, posting a 3-3-1 record with an .867 save percentage. Elliott boasts a 3-2-1 record with a .901 save percentage. The Bruins may benefit from Philadelphia playing three games before heading to TD Garden between the Flyers’ struggling goalie tandem and Boston’s red-hot offense.

Who Bruins Need To Watch Out For

Ryan Poehling recently was recalled by Montreal to add some help up the middle. He’ll be playing in just his second NHL game come Tuesday. But he potted three goals in his debut last April against the Toronto Maple Leafs, so he may give the B’s blueline a run for their money.



Anthony Mantha, Tyler Bertuzzi and Dylan Larkin all have double-digit points for Detroit, with Mantha potting two goals against the Carolina Hurricanes. Both Jimmy Howard and Jonathan Bernier have seen better days between the pipes, so a strong game from either goalie against Boston certainly would boost their morale. But the struggling Red Wings will be tasked with stopping a Bruins team that’s been firing on all cylinders.

Travis Konecny has been a breakout player for the Flyers this year, notching a team-leading 14 points in Philly’s first 13 games. His six goals is just one behind Oskar Lindblom for the lead, while Konecny’s eight assists paces the Flyers, so the Bruins will need to be aware of his path to the net.

