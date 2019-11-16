These days, you’re able to find just about anything on the internet, especially using Google. But there are some things that it just won’t tell you.

And some of it pertains to NHL players.

Boston Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask is letting us in on what exactly Google won’t tell us about him, thanks to a video released by the NHL Players Association on Twitter.

“It won’t be a secret if I tell it to the camera,” Rask said. “I got married this summer. Congrats to me.”

Congrats to the Rasks!

Thumbnail photo via Eric Bolte/USA TODAY Sports Images