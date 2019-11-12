Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After such a strong start to the 2019-20 season, this past week was not what the Boston Bruins expected.

Entering Tuesday night’s contest against the Florida Panthers the Bruins are riding a three-game losing streak, including regulation losses to the Detroit Red Wings and Montreal Canadiens. Although they’re in the middle of their longest losing streak on the young season, there were some positives throughout the week.

Boston took down the Pittsburgh Penguins at TD Garden Monday Oct. 4 after a strong 6-4 effort. Brad Marchand led the way with two goals for the B’s and Jaroslav Halak a big 40-save performance.

For more on the squad’s win, check out the “180 Moment of the Week” clip above from “Bruins Pre-Game Shootout,” presented by Awaken180 Weightloss.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images