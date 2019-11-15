Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins are in the middle of their toughest stretch of the young season so far.

Boston is sporting a four-game losing streak entering Friday night’s clash with the rival Toronto Maple Leafs, including two-straight shootout defeats. To go along with the recent losses, Boston also has been struggling with injuries.

David Backes, Jake DeBrusk and Torey Krug all missed the squad’s Tuesday night loss against the Florida Panthers, and Zach Senyshyn will be sidelined at least four weeks due to a lower-body injury.

