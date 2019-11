Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

November hasn’t been kind to the Bruins this year.

Boston started the season on an unbelievable roll, and seem to have come back down to earth losers of their last four contests. Boston’s recent tough stretch began with a loss against the Montreal Canadiens, followed up by falling to the Detroit Red Wings and now the team has lost their last two games in shootouts.

