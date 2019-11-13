Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins are looking to take a step in the right direction Tuesday night.

Losers of three-straight contests, the Bruins are looking to get back in the win column against the Florida Panthers, but were unable to score in the first period. Although they couldn’t find the back of the net, the had plenty of offensive opportunities.

To go along with the lack of finishing, the Bruins also turned the puck over six times throughout the first 20 minutes. For more on the squad’s turnover woes, check out the “Amica Coverage Cam” video above, presented by Amica Mutual Insurance.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images