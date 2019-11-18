Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Bruins are on the mend and getting healthier.

Boston was hit with the injury bug early and often through its first month of the season with injuries to Karson Kuhlman (fractured leg), Jake DeBrusk (lower-body), Torey Krug (upper-body), David Backes (upper-body), Brett Ritchie (upper-body), Zach Senyshyn (knee) and Patrice Bergeron (lower-body). Of course, Kevan Miller (knee) and John Moore (shoulder) have yet to see game action.

But now it appears members of the Black and Gold are progressing nicely, which spells good news with a three-game week ahead of the club.

DeBrusk suffered what he called a “freak” injury against the Montreal Canadiens, while Ritchie has missed the last five games.

“Ritchie and DeBrusk both skated. No residual effects right now,” head coach Bruce Cassidy said, per the team. “So we’ll anticipate they’ll play but I guess we’ll put them as game-time decisions.”

DeBrusk added he feels “pretty close to game ready” ahead of Tuesday’s contest against the New Jersey Devils.

“Feeling good, feeling pretty close to game ready,” DeBrusk said, per the Bruins. “First practice with the boys … just nice to be back on the ice. Just missing the game, so it was nice to be able to skate with them today. Felt pretty good out there. Looking upwards.”

.@JDebrusk on returning to practice this morning: "Feeling good, feeling pretty close to game ready. First practice with the boys and just nice to be back on the ice…felt pretty good out there. Looking upwards." pic.twitter.com/NW37Mjs7pj — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 18, 2019

Krug, who was placed on injured reserve Saturday, won’t play Tuesday, but skated Monday morning ahead of Bruins practice.

“Krug skated (on his own),” Cassidy said, per the team. “Not available (Tuesday), so he’d be (available) later in the week…”

Bergeron also is a game-time decision, while Miller won’t return this week, but he will continue to practice with the team.

#NHLBruins coach Bruce Cassidy provides the latest health updates on Patrice Bergeron, Jake DeBrusk, Brett Ritchie, Torey Krug, and Kevan Miller: pic.twitter.com/7Gyq637Mwl — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 18, 2019

Puck drop from Prudential Center is set for 7 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images