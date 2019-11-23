The banged-up Boston Bruins are nearing full strength.

Defenseman Torey Krug and forward Brett Ritchie both will be in the lineup for Saturday’s game against the Minnesota Wild at TD Garden. Krug has missed the last five games with an upper-body injury, while Ritchie missed Thursday’s game against the Buffalo Sabres with an infection.

Here’s the full list of updates from Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy:

And here’s one on David Backes:

Speaking of returns, Saturday’s game marks the TD Garden return of Ryan Donato, whom the Bruins dealt to the Wild before last season’s trade deadline.

