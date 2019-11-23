Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The banged-up Boston Bruins are nearing full strength.

Defenseman Torey Krug and forward Brett Ritchie both will be in the lineup for Saturday’s game against the Minnesota Wild at TD Garden. Krug has missed the last five games with an upper-body injury, while Ritchie missed Thursday’s game against the Buffalo Sabres with an infection.

Here’s the full list of updates from Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy:

#NHLBruins updates per Bruce Cassidy: Torey Krug and Brett Ritchie in. Par Lindholm out, “he has a pretty big gash” from Thursday night. Steven Kampfer subs in for Connor Clifton. Jaroslav Halak in goal. pic.twitter.com/uj1SDtz5h6 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 23, 2019

And here’s one on David Backes:

#NHLBruins coach Bruce Cassidy talks about his lineup changes for tonight's game with Minnesota and the progress of David Backes' recovery: pic.twitter.com/tpTSL1QMKi — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 23, 2019

Speaking of returns, Saturday’s game marks the TD Garden return of Ryan Donato, whom the Bruins dealt to the Wild before last season’s trade deadline.

