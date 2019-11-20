Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After such a strong start, it’s been a tough few weeks for the Boston Bruins.

The Bruins have dropped five of the their last six contests, including three in a shootout. Boston looks to get back on track at Prudential Center on Tuesday night as they take on the New Jersey Devils.

New Jersey enters Tuesday night’s contest winners of three of their last four games, including an overtime 4-3 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. For more on the Devils, check out the video above from “Bruins Face-Off Live,” presented by EchoStor Technologies.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Bolte/USA TODAY Sports Images