The Boston Bruins have been unstoppable at TD Garden this season.
Boston enters Saturday night’s contest against the Minnesota Wild sporting a sterling 8-0-4 record at home. The Bruins also look to extend its two-game winning streak, and six-game point streak.
After recent rough stretch, the Bruins’ offense seems to have taken a step in the right direction, notching 20 goals throughout the six-game point streak. For more on the squad, check out the video above from “Bruins Face-Off Live,” presented by EchoStor Technologies.
Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images