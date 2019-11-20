Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

To say David Pastrnak is good at hockey would be an immense understatement.

The Bruins winger potted two goals in Boston’s 5-1 win over the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night at Prudential Center. Pastrnak extended his league-lead in tallies to 19, putting him three in front of Edmonton Oilers’ Leon Draisaitl.

“We played the game the way right way,” Pastrnak said after the game, as seen on NESN’s Bruins postgame coverage. “… I don’t think we made one mistake in the third.”

But his two goals meant more than just maintaining the lead in the NHL. Pastrnak became the second-fastest player in Bruins history to reach the 150 goal mark. The first-line winger accomplished the feat in 341 games, behind only Barry Pederson (316).

Pastrnak will look continue his torrid pace Thursday at home against the Buffalo Sabres.

Here are some other notes from Tuesday’s Bruins-Devils game:

— Matt Grzelcyk also scored two goals on the night, marking the first time the defenseman amassed a two-goal game in his career.

“It’s funny, we get on Grizz about his shot. He’s worked real hard on it the past couple years,” head coach Bruce Cassidy told Jack Edwards and Andy Brickley after the game, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “… He’s done a good job activating and getting the shot off rom the slot … he got rewarded for it tonight and we needed it.”

— The Bruins potted three unanswered goals in the third period after allowing the Devils to make it a one-goal game in the second.

“I thought we were pretty solid. We had some issues in the second period at each blue line that led to chances,” Cassidy said on NESN’s postgame coverage. “… I thought we did a lot of things well. Shift length, managing pucks, defended down low, protected the house, killed penalties well…”

— Anders Bjork continues to be a solid contributor on the ice. And although he didn’t score in Tuesday’s victory, his head coach has liked what he’s seen from the 23-year-old.

“I just feel he’s learned to play what he can get away with, how to get back on the ice if he does make a mistake to tighten up,” Cassidy said on NESN’s postgame coverage. “You gotta earn your teammates trust, your linemates trust, the coaches trust. He’s done a great job with that.”

— Patrice Bergeron (lower-body) was deemed a game-time decision, and ultimately didn’t play. But Cassidy seems confident his first-line center will be back in time for Thursday’s contest.

“Very close. I suspect he’ll play Thursday,” he said, per the Bruins.” … This extra day will help him.”

Thumbnail photo via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports Images