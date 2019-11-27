Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

David Pastrnak appears to be getting better and better each game, which is an incredibly scary thought for the Bruins’ opponents.

Boston’s top-line winger extended his NHL lead in goals to 23 in just 24 games Tuesday night when he netted a hat trick in the B’s 8-1 throttling of the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre. The 23-year-old joined some elite company when he potted his third goal of the night.

Check out this crazy stat courtesy of NHL Public Relations:

David Pastrnak has 23 goals through the @NHLBruins' first 24 games of 2019-20. The last player with MORE through that span was Mario Lemieux in 1992-93. #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/cpVIJ4d13f — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) November 27, 2019

The hatty is the sixth of Pastrnak’s career. He became the first Bruin since Cam Neely in 1988 to score a hat trick at Bell Centre.

Do we think @pastrnak96 had a good night? Recorded his 6th career regular season 🎩 trick. The hatty was the 1st one by a Bruin against Montreal since Cam Neely did it on Feb 4, 1988. Extended his league lead in goals to 23 (Next closest is 18). Yes, it was a good night. pic.twitter.com/hAvMVx3goo — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 27, 2019

So, just how does he continue to score goals, especially in such a tough building to play in?

“I don’t know,” he said with a laugh on NESN’s Bruins postgame coverage. “Just one of those games, I guess. I don’t know what else to say.”

To be quite honest, we don’t either.

Here are some other notes from Tuesday’s Bruins-Canadiens game:

— Brad Marchand notched his 600th career point with a goal in the first with just 37 seconds remaining in the period. Head coach Bruce Cassidy believed that was the goal that essentially put the game out of reach for the Canadiens.

“The Marchand one probably hurts the most,” he told NESN’s Jack Edwards and Andy Brickley on NESN’s postgame coverage. “… They played a good period.”

— Sean Kuraly collected three points on three helpers in the win.

“He’s a good kid that does a lot for us,” Cassidy said on NESN’s postgame coverage. “He’s worked hard.”

— Cassidy was pleased with the Bruins’ overall play, especially against a rival team.

“You don’t see many of those gams between the Bruins and Habs,” he said. “… Good finish around the net, made some good plays, obviously. Got the saves early. I thought (Jaroslav Halak) was really sharp.”

And he certainly was, stopping 36 of 37 shots on the night.

“It’s really tough to keep up with our team,” Kuraly told NESN’s Sophia Jurksztowicz after the game. “… When we get the whole team doing it, it’s tough to play against.”

— Jack Studnicka collected a point in his NHL debut with an assist on Danton Heinen’s goal in the third for the 8-1 lead.

“He settled in, did his job,” Cassidy said on NESN’s postgame coverage. “Thought he worked hard. … (A) meaningless goal at the end of the day is really meaningful for him.”

