Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins’ power play has been the best in the league so far this season.

Entering Friday night’s matchup against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena, the Bruins currently lead the league in scoring percentage with the man advantage (31.4 percent) and could be inclined for a huge game. While Boston sits at the top of the power play list, Detroit currently is 31st in penalty kill percentage at just 66.7 percent.

For more on the Bruins’ power play, check out the video above from “Bruins Face-Off Live,” presented by EchoStor Technologies.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Bolte/USA TODAY Sports Images