The Boston Bruins locked up two local guys one day before Thanksgiving.

The Bruins announced Wednesday that forwards Charlie Coyle and Chris Wagner have signed multi-year contract extensions with the team.

Coyle’s six-year extension runs through the 2025-26 season with an annual cap hit of $5.25 million. Wagner’s three-year extension runs through the 2022-23 season with an annual cap hit of $1.35 million.

The Bruins acquired Coyle, a native of Weymouth, Mass., from the Minnesota Wild before last season’s NHL trade deadline. The Boston University product performed well upon joining the B’s, totaling nine goals and seven assists for 16 points in 24 postseason games as the Bruins fell one win shy of hoisting the Stanley Cup. He has five goals and nine assists for 14 points in 24 games with Boston this season. He turns 28 in March.

Wagner, a native of Walpole, Mass., signed with the Bruins as a free agent before the 2018-19 campaign. He totaled 12 goals and seven assists for 19 points in 76 games last season, and his hard-nosed style of play earned him NESN’s 7th Player Award, given annually to the player who exceeded Bruins fans’ expectations. He turns 29 in May.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images