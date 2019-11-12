Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Boston Bruins fans will get a good look at one of the organization’s top prospects Tuesday night.

Defenseman Urho Vaakanainen will start in place of Torey Krug (upper body) when the Bruins host the Florida Panthers, head coach Bruce Cassidy announced Tuesday. Vaakanainen, whose only two NHL games came at the beginning of last season, is considered by many to be Boston’s top overall prospect.

He registered zero points and was a minus-1 one player over those two games.

Per Bruce Cassidy, Urho Vaakanainen is in for Torey Krug tonight. Tuukka Rask starts in goal.#NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/N3Tzyprp75 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 12, 2019

Vaakanainen was the 18th overall selection in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft and has played in 45 games for the AHL’s Providence Bruins, totaling four goals and 12 assists. The 20-year-old Fin is viewed as more of a smart, reliable (though highly skilled) two-way defenseman than he is someone who will put up gaudy numbers and become a regular on highlight reels.

As for Krug, the Bruins have yet to offer a long-term prognosis for the banged-up blueliner.

Thumbnail photo via Anne-Marie Sorvin/USA TODAY Sports Images