The wait is over, Bruins fans, the third jersey is here.

Boston unveiled its new alternate sweater at its season tickets holder’s event Sunday afternoon, which the team will wear 11 times this season beginning Friday, Nov. 29 against the New York Rangers.

This is the first time the B’s have had an alternate jersey since their 2016-17 Winter Classic sweater.

“The new alternate sweater pays homage to the club’s rich heritage, harkening back to the late 1940s, early 1950s era when Bruins legends like Milt Schmidt once styled a gold, varsity block-B as their uniform centerpiece,” according to a team-provided press release. “The new, all-black 2019 alternate features single gold and white stripes around the elbows and bottom of the sweater, and an all-gold collar with gold lettering that matches the Bruins’ current primary jersey. The sleeve and hem stripes are inspired by the Bruins unique numbered front jerseys from 1940-1948.”

Take a look at the new threads:

Hitting the ice and the shelves Black Friday.

Get yours on 11/29 at the ProShop powered by @47. More details: https://t.co/T3CoFP5c4s pic.twitter.com/aOGTfp17tQ — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 24, 2019

The sweaters will be available at The Pro Shop starting Black Friday.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images