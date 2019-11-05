It was an exciting one at TD Garden on Monday night.
After taking a 3-0 lead over the Pittsburgh Penguins, the Boston Bruins squandered the lead and fell 4-3 entering the final period. Torey Krug knotted the score 8:14 minutes into the third period, then with under two minutes remaining, left winger Brad Marchand rang the horn for the go-ahead goal.
Jaroslav Halak was solid between the pipes once again for Boston on Monday night. The Bruins goaltender allowed four goals on the night while making an eye-popping 40 saves to help lead the Bruins to the big win.
