The Bruins’ losing streak ends at four.

It wasn’t easy, but Boston beat the Maple Leafs 4-2 on Friday night at Scotiabank Arena. Toronto tied the game twice before the B’s took the lead once and for all in the third period thanks to Brad Marchand’s two-goal night.

Charlie Coyle and Zdeno Chara accounted for the Bruins’ other two goals, while Tuukka Rask stopped 29 of 31 shots. Frederik Andersen stopped 30, while Auston Matthews and Kasperi Kapanen accounted for the Maple Leafs’ goals.

With the win, the Bruins moved to 12-3-4, while the Maple Leafs fell to 9-6-4.

Here’s how it all went down:

B’s STRIKE FIRST

It was back-and-forth for the first half of the opening period, but the Bruins finally were able to figure out Andersen.

Toronto looked poised to take a 1-0 lead after a Rask giveaway, but Jason Spezza missed the open-net shot, leading the way for Matt Grzelcyk to feed Coyle in the slot before he lit the lamp for the 1-0 lead at the 13:48 mark.

The Bruins held a slim 9-8 shot advantage over the Maple Leafs at the end of one.

LEAFS TIE IT

Toronto tied things up about halfway through the second on a questionable goal from Matthews.

Matthews redirected the puck past Rask, but was reviewed for a high stick as it appeared his stick went above the crossbar. But the review proved futile and the goal stood to make it 1-1.

A massive hit from Charlie McAvoy led the way for a Sean Kuraly breakaway, but his shot went wide and the game remained tied. Boston then found itself on the power play but couldn’t capitalize despite having some prime scoring opportunities.

Thanks to the Maple Leafs’ speed and good puck management, and the Bruins’ strong penalty kill, the game remained knotted at 1-1 after 40 minutes.

B’s SNAP STREAK

The tie was broken just 11 seconds after the puck dropped to begin the third.

Marchand’s first attempt from the short side was denied by Andersen, but connected on the second chance to make it 2-1.

But the game was tied again just 3:45 later when Kapanen took advantage of some miscommunication behind Boston’s net, leading to a wide-open shot to make it 2-2.

Just as quickly as the Maple Leafs tied it did Marchand (again) find the back of the net on a goal that was quite similar to his first of the night. The winger’s shot from the slot hit Andersen’s glove and Marchand netted the loose puck to break the tie.

Chara’s empty-netter put the nail in the coffin from about 50 feet out to help seal the W.

UP NEXT

The Bruins get right back to it Saturday night when they welcome the Washington Capitals to Boston. Puck drop from TD Garden is set for 7 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports Images