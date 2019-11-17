Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

TD Garden hosted a tilt between the Eastern Conference’s two best teams Saturday night, so you could be sure it was going to be a thriller.

The Bruins’ meeting with the Capitals was exactly as it was billed, with Jakub Vrana’s goal in the fifth round of the shootout giving Washington a 3-2 victory over Boston.

The Bruins held a 2-1 lead late into the third period, but T.J. Oshie’s goal with 59 seconds left in regulation forced the extra period. Charlie Coyle and David Pastrnak’s goals in the first and second period, respectively gave the B’s the lead they eventually would squander.

Travis Boyd had the Caps’ first goal.

Jaroslav Halak made 42 saves for the Bruins, while Braden Holtby turned away 21 shots for Washington.

Here’s how it all went down:

IN THE SLOT

The Bruins drew first blood, but the opening period finished locked at one.

Shortly after the midway point, the Bruins did a nice job getting the puck in deep, with Charlie McAvoy whipping it around the back of the net to Danton Heinen at the half boards. Heinen skated deeper, then, just before reaching the end line, threw the puck into the slot. Coyle was there to meet and redirect it past Holtby at 11:32 while balancing on one skate after getting tripped up by Boyd.

A little under three minutes later, the Caps would answer.

Paul Carey tried to clear the puck from deep in Boston’s defensive zone, but Brendan Leipsic picked it off and gained possession at the point. Leipsic moved the puck across the point to John Carlson, whose shot attempt was deftly redirected by Boyd in the slot at 14:27.

HALAK STANDS TALL

It didn’t take long into the second period for the Bruins to break the deadlock, though it was Halak who really stole the show in the middle 20 minutes.

Pastrnak did a nice job to steal the puck away from Michal Kempny, and after skating the puck into the slot, the winger pivoted and passed to his left to David Krejci, who quickly knocked the puck to McAvoy as he crashed toward the net. McAvoy’s one-timer missed the goal, but after hitting the end boards, the puck caromed to Pastrnak, who beat Holtby with a shot from a sharp angle at 3:30 to put the Bruins up 2-1.

For almost the entirety of the second period, but the back half of the frame in particular, the ice was tilted in Washington’s favor. But Halak stood tall and made 12 saves, many of which were impressive, to keep Boston ahead.

CAPS FORCE OT

Things opened up in a big way in the third period as the Caps desperately searched for an equalizer, and after Holtby left the net with just under 90 seconds to play the Caps cashed in.

The Bruins attempted to clear the puck from deep in their zone, but had major trouble doing so. Evgeny Kuznetsov finally gained possession at the end line and fed the puck to Oshie, who was at the inner edge of the circle. Oshie quickly got a shot off that beat Halak at 19:01.

TO THE SHOOTOUT WE GO

The 3-on-3 overtime period featured all the heart-stopping action it typically does, but neither side could bury their chances, so a shootout ensued.

WASHINGTON CLAIMS SHOOTOUT

Oshie took Washington’s first opportunity, but was stopped by Halak. Coyle answered in the Bruins first attempt, with his quick release beating Holtby.

Kuznetsov nearly responded for the Caps, but his attempt rung off the far post. Pastrnak had a chance to put the shootout away, but he botched his attempt.

With the game on the line, Nicklas Backstrom’s wrister beat Halak over his left shoulder. Holtby then shut the door on Marchand to force a fourth round.

Alex Ovechkin beat Halak on his attempt, but the netminder made a miraculous recovery and got the glove save. David Krejci was stoned by Holtby in his chance.

In the fifth round, Vrana darted at and dangled Halak, burying what proved to be the Caps’ winning attempt, as Chris Wagner’s five-hole attempt on Holtby was unsuccessful.

UP NEXT

The Bruins will hit the road and take on the Devils in New Jersey on Tuesday. Puck drop from Prudential Center is set for 7 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via David Banks/USA TODAY Sports Images