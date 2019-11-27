Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

There was no controversial offsides call in this one to determine the winner.

The Bruins took advantage of the abysmal Canadiens defense and put on a clinic, beating Montreal 8-1 on Tuesday night at Bell Centre. Boston featured six goal scorers including Jake DeBrusk, Brad Marchand, Anders Bjork and David Pastrnak, who accounted for three of the Bruins’ goals and earning a hat trick in the second period, Charlie Coyle and Danton Heinen.

Jaroslav Halak was stellar in net, stopping 36 shots. Carey Price, meanwhile, denied just six shots before being replaced 1:10 into the second. Keith Kinkaid pushed away 10 pucks for the remaining 38 minutes of the game.

With the win, the Bruins moved to 16-3-5, while the Canadiens dipped to 11-8-5.

Here’s how it all went down:

PERFECT POWER PLAY

The Bruins were awarded the first power play of the game when Brendan Gallagher was whistled for tripping Pastrnak and were able to capitalize thanks to some pretty puck movement. Sean Kuraly fed the puck to DeBrusk in the slot and buried it high past Price to make it 1-0.

That's two-straight games with a goal for Jake DeBrusk, but who's counting 👀 pic.twitter.com/1mbzaH2A8f — NESN (@NESN) November 27, 2019

The Habs tied up just three-and-a-half minutes later when Shea Weber buried Gallagher’s blast at the 12:41 mark.

Un peu plus proche du but que d'habitude pour Shea, mais le résultat est le même. 🚨 A little closer to the net than usual for Shea, but still the same result.#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/4kX6pvonJX — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) November 27, 2019

Another Montreal tripping call allowed Boston its second man-advantage of the period and again made it count when Coyle found Pastrnak for the cross-ice pass and one-timer goal to give the B’s back the one-goal lead.

Make no mistake about it, David Pastrnak (@pastrnak96) is lethal from there. pic.twitter.com/j08uNpdQkI — NHL (@NHL) November 27, 2019

The B’s upped their lead with just 37 seconds left in the opening 20 minutes when Marchand notched his 600th career point thanks in part to an incredibly strong shift from Coyle. The winger forced a turnover from Jeff Petry, allowing Marchand to cash in for the 3-1 edge.

Brad Marchand's 600th career point is a beauty. 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/JRJBtntEr3 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 27, 2019

Montreal held the edge in shots 13-8, but Boston was the one that went into the second with a two-goal lead.

GOALS WERE BRUIN’

It was Boston for all of the second.

Just eight seconds into the middle period and 45 seconds after Marchand’s goal, Pastrnak once again added to his stellar season with a heck of a snipe to beat Price and make it 4-1.

Eight seconds into the second, David Pastrnak (@pastrnak96) is making some magic. pic.twitter.com/tAxggVZP97 — NHL (@NHL) November 27, 2019

But the team wasn’t done just yet.

Petry’s nightmare night continued when he allowed Bjork to break into the zone all alone and lights the lamp to extend the Bruins’ lead to 5-1 and chase Price from the game.

The fun was just getting started, though.

Pastrnak netted the hat trick by tipping in a shot from Brandon Carlo from the point to extend his league-lead in goals to 22 and up Boston’s lead to 6-1.

The Canadiens still held the shot advantage, 27-15. But the Bruins were doing more with fewer shots, as showcased by the score after 40 minutes.

B’S COMPLETE EMBARRASSMENT

There was no reviewing this Coyle goal.

A nice feed from Torey Krug resulted In Coyle hammering it home Boston’s seventh goal to blow this game even more open with 11:34 to go.

Boston added one more for the heck of it when newcomer Jack Studnicka rushed up the left side of the ice, found Heinen in front and passed the puck over to him to make it 8-1.

The horn sounded and ended the Habs’ 60 minutes of misery as the B’s skated to their fourth straight win.

UP NEXT

The Bruins continue their road trip up north Wednesday night when they take on the Ottawa Senators. Puck drop from Canadian Tire Centre is set for 7 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Jean-Yves Ahern/USA TODAY Sports Images