Two of the greatest defensemen in NHL history met up Friday night at Scotiabank Arena.

And, since one of them was Zdeno Chara, NHL fans were treated to a memorable Instagram post.

Chara and the Boston Bruins squared off with (and eventually beat) the Toronto Maple Leafs on Hall of Fame Night. The 2019 Hockey Hall of Fame class — which will be inducted Monday, was on hand to drop the ceremonial first puck, while a slew of other legends also were in the house.

One of them was Nicklas Lidstrom, perhaps one of the five best blueliners the game ever has seen. Lidstrom also is one of Chara’s idols, and the two shared a few words outside the Bruins locker room.

Here’s Chara’s post about the encounter:

Classy, as always.

The Bruins will return to the ice Saturday night when they visit the Washington Capitals.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Bolte/USA TODAY Sports Images