CenturyLink Field on Sunday will host two teams going in opposite directions.

The 6-2 Seahawks will welcome the 2-5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers to Seattle in a matchup between two NFC foes.

Led by Russell Wilson, who has put together an MVP-caliber season, the Seahawks should make relatively easy work of the Tampa defense. And while Seattle’s defense isn’t elite, Jameis Winston and the Bucs offense makes mistakes far too often.

Here’s how to watch Bucs-Seahawks.

When: Sunday, Oct. 27, at 4:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Go

