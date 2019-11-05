Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Bruins look to extend their six-game winning streak when Boston visits Montreal to take on the Canadiens at Bell Centre.

Boston is going into its second game of a back-to-back after a 6-4 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday night, while the Habs are hoping to bounce back from a 4-1 loss to the Dallas Stars.

This is the first time the two Atlantic Division rivals will meet this season and gives Montreal a chance to begin to close the eight-point gap in the division standings.

Here’s how and when to watch Canadiens vs. Bruins:

When: Tuesday Nov. 5 at 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Network

Live Stream: FuboTV — Free Trial | NBC Sports

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images