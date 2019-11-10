Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Can Bruce Arians inflict further misery on the Arizona Cardinals?

The first-year Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach will lead his current team against his former team Sunday at State Farm Stadium in an NFL Week 10 game. The 2-6 Buccaneers are in third place in the NFC South, while the 3-5-1 Cardinals are in last place in the NFC West. A defeat for either team will all but doom their respective fading hopes of reaching the NFL postseason.

Arians coached the Cardinals from 2013 to 2017 before retiring due to health issues. He has returned to the NFL sidelines and is set for an emotional clash with the team that gave him his first opportunity as a head coach.

Here’s how to watch Cardinals-Buccaneers:

When: Sunday, Nov. 10, at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via Chuck Cook/USA TODAY Sports Images